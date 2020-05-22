Watch: Jin Se Yeon Perfects Kiss Scenes With Lee Soo Hyuk And Jang Ki Yong Behind The Scenes Of “Born Once more”

KBS 2TV launched a brand new behind-the-scenes have a look at “Born Once more”!

The making-of video begins with Jin Se Yeon and Lee Soo Hyuk getting ready for his or her first kiss scene. The two actors can’t cease laughing as they rehearse their actions with the director who tells Lee Soo Hyuk to swoop in for the kiss.

Whereas filming a distinct romantic scene between Jin Se Yeon and Jang Ki Yong, Jang Ki Yong sighs and says he feels sorry for his character Chun Jong Bum on this explicit scene. Jin Se Yeon teases him by saying that his character is cute for tossing down his backpack earlier than operating to her, however Jang Ki Yong argues, “That’s manly, not cute!”

Jin Se Yeon additionally factors out, “You’re all the time late, so Kim Soo Hyuk (performed by Lee Soo Hyuk) is all the time saving me.” Jang Ki Yong defends his character by saying that she’s all the time with Kim Soo Hyuk. He provides, “I don’t have a automobile. I solely have a bike. Have you learnt how briskly automobiles are?”

Lastly, the final clip of the making-of video exhibits Jin Se Yeon and Jang Ki Yong laughing playfully earlier than they get severe to movie their first kiss scene. They immerse themselves into their roles, however as soon as filming ends, the 2 are all smiles once more.

Watch the complete making-of video beneath!

“Born Once more” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 10 p.m. KST.

Compensate for the most recent episode of “Born Once more” beneath:

Watch Now