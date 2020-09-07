Watch: Jo Bo Ah Tracks Down Lee Dong Wook In New Drama Teaser

“Story of the 9 Tailed” has revealed a brand new have a look at its intriguing story!

The upcoming tvN fantasy drama tells the story of a male gumiho (a legendary nine-tailed fox) named Yi Yeon who has settled within the metropolis (Lee Dong Wook) and the fearless producing director who is set to hunt him down (Jo Bo Ah). Kim Bum performs Yi Rang, Yi Yeon’s half-brother who was born from a human and gumiho.

After giving a glimpse of Lee Dong Wook’s mysterious character in a primary teaser, the present unveiled a second teaser video on September 7 that places the highlight on Jo Bo Ah and her hunt for the reality.

Jo Bo Ah’s character Nam Ji Ah is a aggressive and tenacious producing director who focuses on the supernatural. In the teaser, she seems to be interviewing Lee Dong Wook, with a digital camera targeted on him. She asks, “What’s it that you just’re doing right here?”

“What sort of individual are you trying to find?” asks Lee Dong Wook. She replies, “What I’m trying to find isn’t an individual.” Getting up shut and looking out him within the eye, she then delivers the impactful assertion, “And I simply discovered it.”

Glimpses of scenes are proven throughout their dialog, with Lee Dong Wook strolling within the rain, Jo Bo Ah on the scene of an accident, Jo Bo Ah along with her eyes on Lee Dong Wook as he walks by, Kim Bum smirking, and extra.

“Story of the 9 Tailed” premieres in October.

