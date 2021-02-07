Watch: Jo Byeong Gyu And Kim Sejeong Bicker Back And Forth In “Superb Saturday” Preview

Jo Byeong Gyu and Kim Sejeong confirmed their sibling-like relationship in a brand new preview for tvN’s “Superb Saturday”!

The 2 starred within the hit OCN drama “The Uncanny Counter,” which was a couple of group of demon hunters known as counters with supernatural powers who disguise themselves as workers of a noodle restaurant and search out demons who’ve come to Earth in pursuit of everlasting life.

Subsequent week’s “Superb Saturday – Do Re Mi Market’ can be a Lunar New 12 months (Seollal) particular, by which the members costume up in hanbok (conventional clothes) with humorous twists, together with Women’ Era’s Taeyeon’s pretend beard braid (a punishment from final episode).

As quickly as Jo Byeong Gyu and Kim Sejeong are launched because the visitors, Kim Sejeong tells the forged to watch out for Jo Byeong Gyu’s stubbornness. She warns that the 2 of them would possibly get into a battle and Jo Byeong Gyu says to the manufacturing employees, “I informed you to seat us far aside, however you place us proper subsequent to one another!”

When Jo Byeong Gyu comes out swinging along with his inexhaustible vitality and stubbornness about his personal opinion, Kim Sejeong is the one one who can management him. “He’s like a third-level demon,” she feedback, and yells at him to sit down down. Shin Dong Yup suggests, “What if you find yourself relationship like this?” however each of them firmly reject the concept.

This episode of “Superb Saturday” will air on February 13 at 7:40 p.m. KST. Try the preview beneath!

