Watch: Jo Byeong Gyu Fights Back Against Bullies With Kim Sejeong’s Help In “The Uncanny Counter”

OCN’s upcoming drama “The Uncanny Counter” has shared new teasers of Jo Byeong Gyu, gugudan’s Kim Sejeong, Yoo Joon Sang, and Yeom Hye Ran.

Primarily based on a webtoon, “The Uncanny Counter” is about demon hunters known as “counters” with supernatural powers who disguise themselves as workers of a noodle restaurant in an effort to discover and defeat demons who’ve come to Earth in pursuit of everlasting life.

The brand new teaser opens with Jo Byeong Gyu having fun with his time hanging out together with his pals. When one in every of them will get beat up at college, nevertheless, Jo Byeong Gyu confronts the bullies and finally ends up getting overwhelmed up himself. Then Kim Sejeong seems out of nowhere, casually tosses the bullies apart, and says, “Are you So Moon? You had a bizarre dream, proper?”

She explains that his bizarre dream was from heaven. Yeom Hye Ran explains that they’re counters, who do the work of the afterlife (i.e. preventing demons). She asks Jo Byeong Gyu if he desires to affix their crew, and Yoo Joon Sang asks if he desires to fulfill actual demons. After feeling a style of his newfound powers, Jo Byeong Gyu agrees to change into a counter.

The brand new stills clarify every “counter’s” superpower. Jo Byeong Gyu performs the primary character, So Moon, who has the distinctive energy of “all kill.” Just like the title implies, he has a full set of supernatural abilities, together with tremendous velocity that may catch as much as automobiles, tremendous jumps that may leap to the highest of an overpass in a single sure, and tremendous energy that may bend iron.

Yoo Joon Sang performs Ga Mo Tak, who has superhuman energy. He seems skinny from the surface, however secretly has high-density, compressed muscle tissues that make him extra highly effective than he appears. He can also be cussed, refusing to let go of one thing as soon as he’s sunk his tooth in it. The strongest of the counters, he can elevate boulders over his head and grind stones into flour.

Kim Sejeong performs Do Ha Na, the “human radar” who can sense the presence of demons. She additionally has the ability of psychometry, which means that when she touches an individual or an object, she will be able to learn its previous. Her powers are required to unravel instances and dispatch demons, but it surely additionally signifies that she should witness firsthand merciless murders and the ache and struggling of the victims, which trigger her quite a lot of psychological harm.

Yeom Hye Ran performs Choo Mae Okay, who takes duty for the opposite counters along with her fast wits, glorious strategizing abilities, and her heat coronary heart. Each time any of the counters are in bother, she is fast to leap to their defence along with her motherly instincts. She can also be the one counter with the ability to heal.

The stills additionally introduce a brand new character, Choi Jang Mool (Ahn Suk Hwan), who’s accountable for financing the counters’ operation and cleansing up after their messes.

“The Uncanny Counter” premieres on November 28 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

