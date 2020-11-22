General News

Watch: Jo Byeong Gyu, gugudan’s Kim Sejeong, And Yoo Joon Sang Show Off Their Acting Chops In “Ask Us Something” Preview

November 22, 2020
1 Min Read

The celebs of upcoming OCN drama “The Uncanny Counter” would be the subsequent visitors on JTBC’s “Ask Us Something”!

“The Uncanny Counter” is a drama based mostly on a webtoon a few group of demon hunters known as “counters” who disguise themselves as staff of a noodle restaurant whereas looking down demons who’ve come to Earth in pursuit of everlasting life.

In the preview for subsequent week’s episode of “Ask Us Something,” Yoo Joon Sang exhibits off his abs and demonstrates stunt appearing with Jo Byeong Gyu, Jo Byeong Gyu calls out Tremendous Junior’s Heechul and makes Kang Ho Dong giggle by mentioning Yoo Jae Suk’s identify, and Kim Sejeong showcases some energy dance strikes. The forged additionally tries their hand at appearing with some hilarious outcomes.

This episode of “Ask Us Something” will air on November 28 at 7 p.m. KST. Try the preview beneath!

“The Uncanny Counter” will premiere on November 28. Try a teaser right here!

Watch Kim Sejeong in “I Wanna Hear Your Track”:

Watch Now

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.