Watch: Jo Byeong Gyu, gugudan’s Kim Sejeong, And Yoo Joon Sang Show Off Their Acting Chops In “Ask Us Something” Preview

The celebs of upcoming OCN drama “The Uncanny Counter” would be the subsequent visitors on JTBC’s “Ask Us Something”!

“The Uncanny Counter” is a drama based mostly on a webtoon a few group of demon hunters known as “counters” who disguise themselves as staff of a noodle restaurant whereas looking down demons who’ve come to Earth in pursuit of everlasting life.

In the preview for subsequent week’s episode of “Ask Us Something,” Yoo Joon Sang exhibits off his abs and demonstrates stunt appearing with Jo Byeong Gyu, Jo Byeong Gyu calls out Tremendous Junior’s Heechul and makes Kang Ho Dong giggle by mentioning Yoo Jae Suk’s identify, and Kim Sejeong showcases some energy dance strikes. The forged additionally tries their hand at appearing with some hilarious outcomes.

This episode of “Ask Us Something” will air on November 28 at 7 p.m. KST. Try the preview beneath!

“The Uncanny Counter” will premiere on November 28. Try a teaser right here!

Watch Kim Sejeong in “I Wanna Hear Your Track”:

Watch Now