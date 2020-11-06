Watch: Jo Byeong Gyu Is Recruited By Kim Sejeong, Yoo Joon Sang, And Yeom Hye Ran To Fight Demons In New Drama Teaser

OCN has dropped the primary teaser for his or her upcoming drama “The Uncanny Counter”!

Primarily based on a webtoon, “The Uncanny Counter” is about demon hunters referred to as “counters” with supernatural powers who disguise themselves as workers of a noodle restaurant with a purpose to discover and defeat demons who have come to Earth in pursuit of everlasting life.

In the brand new teaser, Yeom Hye Ran, Yoo Joon Sang, and Kim Sejeong are a charismatic group of demon hunters making an attempt to recruit Jo Byeong Gyu as their latest counter. Though Jo Byeong Gyu is initially hesitant and not sure of himself, he begins to get a really feel for his new powers as he joins the counters on their missions.



OCN additionally launched stills of Jo Byeong Gyu and Yoo Joon Sang’s bromance. Jo Byeong Gyu performs So Moon, the latest member of the counters. Yoo Joon Sang performs Ga Mo Tak, a counter gifted with superhuman power. Regardless of their distinction in age and demon-hunting expertise, Ga Mo Tak takes So Moon beneath his wing and takes accountability for his bodily coaching. In one nonetheless, Do Ha Na (Kim Sejeong) joins them for coaching.

Based on the manufacturing workers, Jo Byeong Gyu and Yoo Joon Sang additionally developed a brother-like chemistry on set, horsing round throughout motion scenes and making one another in addition to the workers snort.

“The Uncanny Counter” premieres on November 28.

