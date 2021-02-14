Watch: Jo Byeong Gyu, Kim Hye Yoon, LOONA’s Chuu, THE BOYZ’s Juyeon, And More Appear On “How Do You Play?”

On the February 13 episode of MBC’s “How Do You Play?”, a star-studded lineup of visitors joined in a 2021 model of “Dong Geo Dong Rak.”

Jo Byeong Gyu was the primary visitor to be revealed and he shared, “I’ve a brand new dream that I obtained whereas engaged on dramas. I need to make individuals chortle.” The subsequent visitors to be revealed had been Jessi, Lee Younger Ji, Hong Hyun Hee, and Jo Se Ho. Jo Se Ho was additionally bowled over by the introduction of Kim Seung Hye, as the 2 of them had had an ambiguous relationship prior to now.

When LOONA’s Chuu was launched, Lee Younger Ji had an epic fangirl second and stated, “I’ve by no means seen somebody who seems to be as contemporary as a fruit earlier than.” Yoo Jae Suk stated, “I heard that Chuu has selection expertise” and Chuu confirmed her signature “chunk the center” transfer.

THE BOYZ’s Juyeon additionally appeared as a visitor, and when requested why he thought he had been invited to the “Dong Geo Dong Rak,” replied, “As a result of I can present a youthful power and fervour.” He additionally shared that he had met Yoo Jae Suk within the toilet backstage at a music present whereas Yoo Jae Suk was working as a supervisor for the undertaking woman group Refund Expedition.

Actress Kim Hye Yoon, who had starred with Jo Byeong Gyu in “SKY Fort,” additionally got here on the present as a visitor. Jo Byeong Gyu’s first response to seeing his pal was, “What are you doing right here?” Kim Hye Yoon stated, “I do know him properly, so I feel that at the moment’s filming goes to be tiring.

Jo Byeong Gyu defined, “We’re actually shut mates. We argue loads. We’re each given to utilizing typical speech, so we at all times argue that the opposite sounds insincere.” On a extra critical observe, Jo Byeong Gyu had stated that he had requested Kim Hye Yoon for recommendation when he felt pressured about taking up his first lead position in “The Uncanny Counter” and stated, “She was an enormous assist.”

The visitors, which additionally included Tak Jae Hoon, then participated in a collection of video games, together with dancing and a model of tag.

Watch “How Do You Play?” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3)