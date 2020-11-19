Watch: Jo Byeong Gyu, Kim Sejeong, And More Are A Supernatural Team Of Demon Hunters In “The Uncanny Counter” Teaser

OCN has shared an action-packed teaser for his or her upcoming drama “The Uncanny Counter”!

Primarily based on a webtoon, “The Uncanny Counter” is about demon hunters referred to as “counters” with supernatural powers who disguise themselves as workers of a noodle restaurant as a way to discover and defeat demons who’ve come to Earth in pursuit of everlasting life.

The clip begins off with So Moon (Jo Byeong Gyu) chosen as a particular “counter” when he’s requested, “We’re all individuals who do the work of the afterlife. Do you wish to meet a demon?”

So Moon, who has to maintain his grandparents, initially rejects the supply, however later, he unintentionally finally ends up looking for demons. In a dramatic flip of occasions, So Moon is seen desperately making an attempt to avoid wasting one other individual’s life. Choo Mae Okay (Yeom Hye Ran) tells him in disbelief, “You simply saved this baby.” From there, So Moon formally begins his journey as a counter.

Becoming a member of him because the supernatural staff of counters are Ga Mo Tak (Yoo Joon Sang), whose particular energy is energy; Do Ha Na (gugudan’s Kim Sejeong), the “human radar” that may sense demons; and Choo Mae Okay, the one one among the many Counters with therapeutic talents. Together with So Moon, these 4 will probably be traversing the worlds of the afterlife, the dwelling, and the border between them.

Take a look at the spotlight video with English subtitles beneath!

“The Uncanny Counter” premieres on November 28 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

