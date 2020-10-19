General News

Watch: Jo Byeong Gyu, Kim Sejeong, Yeom Hye Ran, And Yoo Joon Sang Bring A Webtoon To Life In Drama Teaser

October 19, 2020
OCN’s upcoming drama “Wonderful Rumor” (literal translation) has launched its first teaser!

Primarily based on the webtoon of the identical identify, “Wonderful Rumor” is about demon hunters known as “Counters” who come to earth below the guise of staff at a noodle restaurant as a way to seize evil spirits which have returned to earth in pursuit of everlasting life.

The brand new teaser focuses on photographs from the favored webtoon, significantly the 4 lead characters: So Moon (Jo Byeong Gyu), Ga Mo Tak (Yoo Joon Sang), Do Ha Na (gugudan’s Kim Sejeong), and Choo Mae Okay (Yeom Hye Ran). On the finish, the webtoon characters remodel into the actors themselves, who completely embody the two-dimensional characters in brilliant pink tracksuits.

“Wonderful Rumor” premieres someday in November.

