Watch: Jo Byeong Gyu Shares Excitement For Upcoming Variety Show With Yoo Jae Suk, Names A Guest He Wants To Invite, And More

Forward of the premiere of Yoo Jae Suk’s new selection present, fellow MC Jo Byeong Gyu talked about his pleasure, hopes for potential company, and extra!

The brand new KBS selection present is known as “Come Again Residence” and can characteristic celebrities going again to the locations the place they first started their lives in Seoul after shifting to town. There, they are going to meet the younger people who find themselves dwelling in these locations now and cheer them on as they chase their very own desires.

In two lately launched pre-production interviews, Jo Byeong Gyu talked about making his first try at internet hosting a spread present. He defined that as quickly as he noticed the proposal, he stated he needed to do it with out hesitation.

Jo Byeong Gyu added, “The primary selection present I went on was ‘Blissful Collectively‘ and I had good recollections from then. Essentially the most charming factor [about the proposal] was that I might return to Yoo Jae Suk and ‘Blissful Collectively,’ my first selection present.”

When requested who his function mannequin was, Jo Byeong Gyu answered with a giant smile, “He’s proper subsequent to me,” implying Yoo Jae Suk. He elaborated, “Whereas I’m very blissful to have the ability to work with Yoo Jae Suk, I wonder if I’ll be capable to complement him nicely. I’ve to verify I don’t develop into an inconvenience to him.” He jokingly added, “That’s why I’ve been going to the fitness center.”

Jo Byeong Gyu additional mentioned why he was drawn to this system, sharing, “I received goosebumps trying on the proposal as a result of the primary place I lived in in Gangnam was a rooftop condominium. I believed, ‘That is mine.’” He continued, “Once I simply sat on the rooftop, I felt plenty of consolation. I might see the moon nicely so I feel I went exterior quite a bit to consider my script whereas receiving the moon’s vitality.”

Laughing, he revealed, “Simply by nature, I completely hate once I seem boring. I’ve come right here with the mindset that I’m all-in.”

Lastly, Jo Byeong Gyu additionally shared that he needed to ask IU as a visitor. He despatched her an impromptu video message, saying, “I all the time rewatch your live performance movies. You’re the most effective.”

KBS 2TV’s “Come Again Residence” plans to premiere within the first half of 2021.

