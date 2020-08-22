Watch: Jo Kwon, ASTRO’s MJ, And Shin Joo Hyub Tear Up The Dance Floor With Turbo’s “Twist King” On “Immortal Songs”

Beginning August 22, KBS’s “Immortal Songs” started its new format.

“Immortal Songs” is a present wherein modern artists reimagine previous hits from “legends” within the Korean music trade. Within the new format, the “legends” title has been modified to “artists” because the present takes a much less strict strategy to the artists that may be lined. The MC lineup has additionally modified to Kim Shin Younger, Kim Joon Hyun, and Kim Tae Woo.

The August 22 episode kicked off a two-part Turbo/Kim Jong Kook particular. Turbo was a musical duo initially energetic between 1995 and 2001. Kim Jong Kook was a founding member, together with Kim Jung Nam, who was later changed by Mikey. The group made a comeback as a trio in 2015.

The singers for the primary a part of the Turbo particular included YOYOMI, a trot singer, who sang Kim Jong Kook’s hit observe “Lovable.” Subsequent was the lady group ELRIS, who sang Turbo’s “White Love,” and the crossover group LA POEM, who sang Kim Jong Kook’s “Stars, Wind, Daylight, and Love.” Then got here B.O.Y (Kim Kook Heon and Tune Yu Vin), who sang Turbo’s “My Childhood Dream,” and Jung Dong Ha, who teamed up with guitarist Jungmo for Turbo’s “Love Is… (3+3=0).”

The remaining performers for the primary a part of the Turbo particular have been “Jamie” musical actors Jo Kwon, Shin Joo Hyub, and ASTRO’s MJ. The three placed on an lively, musical-style efficiency of Turbo’s hit music “Twist King,” and ended up taking the ultimate win for the episode.

The three additionally carried out a snippet of a music from their musical, “Jamie.”

