Watch: Jo Yeo Jeong Cooks Up Different Ways To Punish Her Unfaithful Husband Go Joon In “Cheat On Me If You Can” Teaser

KBS 2TV’s upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama “Cheat on Me If You Can” launched a brand new teaser!

The comedy-mystery thriller is about adults who stand up to all kinds of dangerous habits. Jo Yeo Jeong will star as homicide thriller novelist Kang Yeo Joo who spends all day pondering up other ways to kill individuals, whereas Go Joon will play her husband Han Woo Sung, a divorce lawyer who has made a promise in writing along with his spouse that states, “If you cheat, you die.”

The trailer begins off with Kang Yeo Joo narrating, “She came upon that her husband had an affair and determined to change into a widow somewhat than break up.”

Then her thoughts drifts into her imaginary world the place she catches Han Woo Sung dishonest on her. She raises a knife to stab him, however earlier than something may occur, she presses the backspace button and says, “Wait. This isn’t it.” Then she brainstorms completely different weapons she will use to get her revenge, corresponding to a wrench, plastic hammer, and gun.

In direction of the tip, Kang Yeo Joo approaches her husband with a somewhat giant pair of scissors, and he seems to be horrified as he makes an attempt to cease her. The opposite girl flees the scene as Han Woo Sung suffers unimaginable ache. Kang Yeo Joo smirks in satisfaction, and her voiceover says, “Don’t fear. I’ll repair it for you.”

Watch the total teaser under!

“Cheat on Me if You Can” premieres on December 2.

In the meantime, watch Go Joon in “Oh My Child” under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)