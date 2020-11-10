Watch: Jo Yeo Jeong Hides Her Sinister Thoughts Behind A Sweet Smile In New Poster And Teaser For “Cheat On Me If You Can”

KBS 2TV’s new Wednesday-Thursday drama “Cheat on Me If You Can” has dropped a brand new poster and teaser video for Jo Yeo Jeong!

“Cheat on Me If You Can” is a comedy-mystery thriller about adults who stand up to all kinds of unhealthy conduct. Jo Yeo Jeong will star as homicide thriller novelist Kang Yeo Joo who spends all day pondering up alternative ways to kill folks, whereas Go Joon will play her husband Han Woo Sung, a divorce lawyer who has made a promise in writing along with his spouse that states, “If you cheat, you die.”

In the brand new poster, Jo Yeo Jeong poses in opposition to a crimson backdrop, and she stares forward of her with a daring gaze. Her finger is positioned in opposition to her vibrant crimson lips in a “hush gesture,” hinting that she has a mysterious secret she will’t inform anybody.

The drama additionally unveiled a thrilling teaser with Jo Yeo Jeong as Kang Yeo Joo.

The clip begins off with Kang Yeo Joo writing one thing with crimson ink, and the voiceover narrates, “Each time the spouse went via one thing tough, she would have a tendency her vegetable backyard. When she discovered about her husband’s affair, she additionally went to the backyard. She needed to kill her husband, however she didn’t really do it. Nevertheless…”

Kang Yeo Joo seems to be completely comfortable as she waters the vegetation, however the video takes an eerie flip when she wipes one thing on her neck and crimson liquid that appears an terrible lot like blood stains her pores and skin. The identical questionable liquid begins dripping from the crimson chili peppers, and all of the sudden, a determined hand shoots out from the bottom.

Unfazed, Kang Yeo Joo takes a shovel and begins slapping the hand again into the grime, and as soon as it’s gone, she stomps on the realm for good measure. Then she seems to be up on the sky and smiles brightly with a sigh of contentment.

The manufacturing crew shared, “The scene of burying somebody alive within the teaser is an concept by the author Jo Yeo Jeong portrays within the drama. Please sit up for Jo Yeo Jeong’s unpredictable performing transformation as she goes backwards and forwards between the author Kang Yeo Joo and the principle character in her novel.”

“Cheat on Me If You Can” will premiere on December 2.

