KBS’s upcoming drama “Cheat on Me If You Can” has launched a brand new teaser!

“Cheat on Me If You Can” is a comedic thriller thriller about adults who stand up to all types of dangerous conduct. Jo Yeo Jeong stars as Kang Yeo Joo, a homicide thriller novelist who spends all day considering up other ways to kill folks. Go Joon co-stars as her husband Han Woo Sung, a divorce lawyer who signed a contract along with his spouse that claims, “If you cheat, you die.”

In the teaser, Go Joon seems to be the right husband, wishing his spouse a cheerful anniversary with a candy kiss and all the time coming house proper after work. However in a voice-over, somebody says, “You shouldn’t belief somebody an excessive amount of.” In the subsequent scene, Go Joon seems to be having an affair with a girl who says, “You carry a ‘dishonest equipment’ round?”

On the comfort retailer, Jo Yeo Jeong catches the attention of Kim Younger Dae, who performs a good-looking part-time employee named Cha Soo Ho. She says in voice-over, “As a present for a lady, these two issues are sufficient: homicide or tried homicide. It’s all the identical to me.” Wanting nervous, Go Joon says, “Who would kill somebody simply because they cheated?” and he or she says coolly, “I’d, although.” The teaser ends along with her smiling and saying, “Darling, I like you. Sufficient to kill you.”

“Cheat on Me If You Can” will premiere on December 2. Take a look at the teaser under!

Watch Jo Yeo Jeong in "Girl of 9.9 Billion":

