Watch: Jo Yeo Jeong Shares Hilarious Videos Of Herself Joking Around With Go Joon Behind The Scenes Of “Cheat On Me If You Can”

It looks like “Cheat on Me If You Can” stars Jo Yeo Jeong and Go Joon get along better in real life than they do on screen!

In the new KBS comedy-mystery drama “Cheat on Me If You Can,” Jo Yeo Jeong and Go Joon play married couple Kang Yeo Joo and Han Woo Sung, a murder mystery novelist and divorce lawyer who seem to be keeping an endless number of secrets from one another.

However, it seems that their dynamic off-camera is considerably less tense. On December 19, Jo Yeo Jeong took to Instagram to share several adorable videos of herself and Go Joon joking around behind the scenes between takes.

Praising her co-star, Jo Yeo Jeong affectionately wrote, “As expected, the key to perfecting a character is a great [acting] partner. Kang Yeo Joo’s husband Han Woo Sung, who uses props to play with me when I’m sleepy and boxes with me when I’m cold.” She went on to add a thumbs-up emoji for emphasis.

In the first of her three videos, Jo Yeo Jeong pretends to be answering a phone call and stays in character as she asks, “Hello? Hello?” She then smoothly transitions into brushing her hair with her “phone,” before breaking out into a playful smile as Go Joon giggles in the background.

The second video shows Go Joon wielding a pair of chopsticks as he cheerfully announces, “A delicious dinnertime meal.” However, when Jo Yeo Jeong asks, “What are you eating?” the camera pans down to reveal that Go Joon’s “chopsticks” were actually a pair of diffuser sticks.

The final video captures Go Joon teaching Jo Yeo Jeong how to box while waiting to film a scene outdoors. Enthusiastically encouraging his co-star, the actor says, “That’s right! One, one, two. Just like that! That’s good!” However, it turns out that Jo Yeo Jeong might be a little too good at boxing: when one punch lands a little harder than she expected, Go Joon reels back in pain as Jo Yeo Jeong apologetically hugs him and exclaims, “I’m sorry. I know how to do it now.” Go Joon laughs, “Wow, she’s strong. She’s really strong.”

Check out all of Jo Yeo Jeong’s videos by clicking through her Instagram post below!

