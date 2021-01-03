Watch: John Legend Sends Message To Yoo Jae Suk And Korean Fans + Performs “Deliver Me Love”

John Legend made a particular look on MBC’s “How Do You Play?”!

On January 2, the present continued Yoo Jae Suk’s quest to avoid wasting winter songs. On this episode, he met up with Ailee and Kim Bum Soo, the masters of “winter” OSTs. Ailee sang the OST “I Will Go to You Just like the First Snow” from “Goblin,” which turned a success when the drama aired and is now a winter tune in its personal proper. Kim Bum Soo sang the OST “I Miss You” from the hit drama “Stairway to Heaven.”

Yoon Jong Shin additionally appeared to sing his hit tune “Like It.” Requested why this was a winter tune, he mentioned, “I feel that on the finish of the 12 months, you concentrate on the folks you’re not with and surprise, ‘Are they doing properly?’”

Whereas speaking with Yoon Jong Shin, Yoo Jae Suk obtained a shock message from a shock visitor – John Legend! In a YouTube guerilla broadcast, Yoo Jae Suk had named John Legend’s “Deliver Me Love” as a tune that he liked. John Legend, who had seen the clip, despatched on this message in response.

Within the message, John Legend mentioned “Hiya, Yoo Jae Suk” in Korean earlier than persevering with, “It’s me, John Legend. I heard that you simply love my tune, ‘Deliver Me Love,’ from my album ‘A Legendary Christmas.’ Thanks a lot. I additionally heard that you simply’re going to do a really particular live performance for this vacation season. So I need to say, I would like to present this reward to you and all my Korean followers. I hope my music fills you with love for this vacation.”

He continued, “I keep in mind visiting Korea, and taking part in there, and having among the finest live shows of my life. My followers in Korea are actually wonderful, and I hope to see all of you very quickly, once we can get again collectively in particular person. And I hope to fulfill you in particular person, Yoo Jae Suk. Keep sturdy, and keep protected, all people.” He added “I like you” in Korean.

Sitting at his piano, he then performed and sang “Deliver Me Love.”

Yoo Jae Suk mentioned admiringly, “It feels prefer it’s Christmas once more. I’d’ve been grateful with only a greeting message, however he even sang his tune. If COVID-19 will get higher sometime, I’d like to fulfill. In the present day looks like my birthday.”

Yoon Jong Shin, who not too long ago spent a while in the USA, was requested to present an English response, and he mentioned briefly, “Thanks, John, see you quickly,” cracking everybody within the studio up.

The episode concluded with an emotional efficiency from veteran singer Lee Moon Sae.

Watch “How Do You Play?” beneath!

Watch Now