Watch Jonathan Banks in ‘F is For Household’ Season 4 Teaser – Variety

In at present’s TV Information Roundup, Netflix introduced that Jonathan Banks has joined the solid of “F Is for Household,” and HBO introduced the premiere date for Yvonne Orji’s upcoming stand-up particular.

CASTING

Netflix has introduced that Jonathan Banks has joined the solid of its animated collection “F Is for Household” for the present’s upcoming fourth season. Banks will voice the daddy of Invoice Burr’s Frank Murphy. The announcement was accompanied by a brief video providing some glimpses at Banks’ character. Although no premiere date has been introduced but, Netflix has stated Season 4 will probably be coming quickly. Watch the clip beneath.

DATES

HBO has introduced that Yvonne Orji’s hour-long stand-up comedy particular will premiere on June 6 at 10 p.m. The particular, titled “Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It!”, may even be out there on HBO Now, HBO Go, HBO On Demand and the companions’ different streaming platforms. Orji serves as government producer, together with Michelle Caputo, Shannon Hartman and DC Wade. Watch a trailer for the particular beneath.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has launched a trailer for Patton Oswalt’s upcoming stand-up comedy particular, “Patton Oswalt: I Love All the pieces.” The comic discusses adjusting to life in his fifties, together with new experiences with parenting and residential enchancment. The particular premieres on the streamer on Could 19. Watch the trailer beneath.

DEVELOPMENT

MWM Studios has introduced the event of a brand new collection primarily based on the lately launched novel “All Adults Right here” by Emma Straub. The novel follows generational and household difficulties in a Hudson Valley neighborhood, exploring the dynamics of small-town life and dwelling as an grownup in the place the place one grew up. Straub and Sarah Heyward will co-executive produce and co-write the collection.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Challenge X Leisure has introduced that Nicole Tossou has been appointed as government vice chairman of tv for the manufacturing and financing firm. Tossou joins Challenge X from SpringHill Leisure, the place she had served since 2017 as a inventive government concerned in the corporate’s tv slate.