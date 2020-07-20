Watch: Joo Won And Kim Hee Sun Vow To Do Anything To Protect Each Other In Teaser For “Alice”

Joo Won and Kim Hee Sun’s upcoming SBS sci-fi drama “Alice” (literal title) has dropped a brand new teaser!

“Alice” is about Park Jin Gyeom (Joo Won), an impassive detective who learns in regards to the existence of time vacationers and comes from the longer term by means of a tool known as “Alice.” In the course of his investigations into “Alice,” he has a fateful reunion with a lady who died a very long time in the past named Yoon Tae Yi (Kim Hee Sun).

In the brand new teaser, Yoon Tae Yi faces numerous trials and tribulations as she makes an attempt to guard her one and solely son. She says, “I can do something for you, Jin Gyeom.” Park Jin Gyeom witnesses his mom undergo and immediately grabs onto her unconscious physique as he screams, “Mother!”

Somebody’s voiceover declares, “It doesn’t matter what you do, you’ll be able to by no means catch us!” One other voiceover calmly explains, “Somebody’s future is another person’s previous.”

Yoon Tae Yi vows she will be able to show the existence of time vacationers, and Park Jin Gyeom is set to seek out his mom and defend her in any respect prices.

Take a look at the trailer under!

“Alice” will premiere on August 28 at 10 p.m. KST and shall be out there on Viki.

Take a look at the primary teaser right here:

Watch Now