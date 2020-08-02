Watch: Joo Won Vows To Avenge His Mother Kim Hee Sun’s Death In Preview Of New SBS Sci-Fi Drama “Alice”

SBS’s upcoming drama “Alice” has unveiled an action-packed new teaser!

“Alice” is an emotional science-fiction drama starring Joo Won as a detective who discovers the existence of time journey and winds up crossing paths with a girl who resembles his useless mom (performed by Kim Hee Solar).

In a newly launched teaser for the upcoming drama, Park Jin Gyeom (performed by Joo Won) declares, “All I’ve ever needed is one factor: catching the prison who killed my mom.” The clip begins with flashbacks from the character’s recollections of his mom from his highschool days, which finish with Park Jin Gyeom heartbreakingly clutching her useless physique as he cries out, “Mother!”

The preview goes on to indicate Park Jin Gyeom rising up and changing into a ruthless detective who isn’t afraid of a combat. In one scene, he says in voice-over, “I don’t deal with simply anybody like a human being,” whereas in one other, he holds a gun to somebody’s head and grits out, “I’ll kill you with my very own fingers it doesn’t matter what.” Because the caption teases, “The time of future is approaching,” he goes on, “I don’t know the place you all got here from, however I’ll kill you myself, with my very own two fingers.”

After revealing glimpses of a number of action-packed combat scenes, the teaser ends with Park Jin Gyeom promising somebody, “I’m going to guard you.”

“Alice” premieres on August 28 at 10 p.m. KST and shall be obtainable with English subtitles on Viki. In the meantime, take a look at the brand new teaser beneath!

You too can watch the primary teaser for the drama with English subtitles right here:

Watch Now