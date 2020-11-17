Watch: “Josée” Starring Han Ji Min And Nam Joo Hyuk Reveals Romantic New Trailer And Poster

Han Ji Min and Nam Joo Hyuk’s upcoming movie “Josée” has launched a brand new teaser and poster!

A remake of the Japanese movie “Josee, the Tiger and the Fish,” “Josée” will inform the story of a girl and a person who embark on essentially the most stunning chapter of their lives after assembly each other. Han Ji Min will star as Josée and her “Radiant” co-star Nam Joo Hyuk will be part of her as male lead Younger Suk.

The brand new poster completely captures the temper of winter and reveals a ravishing second of Han Ji Min and Nam Joo Hyuk trying off into the space collectively. It reads, “The time after we have been most stunning.”

The brand new trailer reveals Josée and Younger Suk in a forest as Josée feedback, “At occasions, I needed to go to the farthest place doable with you. On the similar time, I needed to remain trapped.” The 2 first meet when Younger Suk makes a supply to Josée’s home and he or she prepares him a meal. As he takes his first chew, Josée asks, “Why are you consuming like that? In case I poisoned it?”

Younger Suk says, “That was our first assembly,” and he begins to spend rather more time round her. He helps round her home, explaining that he’s studied motors previously, and helps her eat. Ultimately, he asks, “Do you’ve gotten a telephone? Additionally, what’s your title?” He writes down his quantity and explains, “That’s my telephone quantity. So you’ll be able to name me when you should.”

When the 2 are on an amusement park date, she cautiously asks him, “Am I bizarre?” Younger Suk responds, “No. You’re simply so fairly.” Whereas Josée is immensely touched by his honesty and kindness, she is concurrently uncomfortable with the sudden change in her life. On the finish, Younger Suk tells her, “I’ll come again.”

Watch the trailer right here!

“Josée” premieres on December 10.

Begin watching their drama “Radiant” with English subtitles beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)