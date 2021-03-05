Watch: “Joseon Exorcist” Previews Intense Conflicts In Suspenseful New Teaser

A mysterious new teaser has been launched for “Joseon Exorcist”!

Set after the institution of the Joseon dynasty, “Joseon Exorcist” is concerning the battle with the undead who come again to life after being killed by the royal household. Jang Dong Yoon stars as Prince Chungnyeong, a bookish younger man pressured to struggle to guard Joseon from the evil spirits. Kam Woo Sung stars as King Taejong, a cold-blooded monarch who units out to regulate the spirits however secretly harbors a way of guilt on the blood he shed whereas serving to his father set up Joseon. Park Sung Hoon stars as Prince Yangnyeong, who types a harmful contract with the spirits to guard his family members.

In the brand new teaser, uneasiness is clear on Prince Chungnyeong’s face as he faces a mysterious being that has triggered a blood bathtub in Joseon, whereas King Taejong hints at his secretive previous together with his intense concern concerning the undead coming again to life. Chungnyeong additionally appears to develop suspicious of his father Taejong.

One other battle is previewed between Prince Yangnyeong and Im Tae Mi (Jeon No Min) when Im Tae Mi says, “It might not be unusual if the proprietor of the royal throne is changed.”

When Taejong predicts, “Joseon will now be manipulated by the grasp of the evil spirits,” the teaser reveals Byeo Ri (Kim Dong Jun) being attacked as foretold by Taejong. The clip attracts curiosity concerning the reality behind the primary evil spirit “Azazel” and if Joseon might be protected against being taken over.

“Joseon Exorcist” will premiere on March 22 at 10 p.m. KST.

Take a look at the brand new teaser:

Watch one other teaser:

