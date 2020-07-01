Watch Josh Gad Pay Tribute To John Hughes With Appearances By Chevy Chase, Catherine O’Hara And More

Anybody else prepared for a John Hughes marathon now? That was merely pleasant. In a departure from the standard Josh Gad content material discovered on his recently-popular YouTube channel, sixteen actors (ha, get it?) returned to recreate their traces from John Hughes movies to pay homage to the late author/director. Many of those skills have been tremendously influenced by the roles Hughes carved out for them, a few of that are nonetheless greatest recognized for enjoying these characters 30ish years later.