Watch: Jung Da Bin And NU’EST’s Minhyun Are At Odds With One Another In “Reside On” Teaser

“Reside On” is a romance drama set within the broadcasting membership of Search engine optimisation Yeon Excessive Faculty. Jung Da Bin performs Baek Ho Rang, the college superstar and social media influencer who enters the membership for suspicious motives, whereas NU’EST’s Minhyun performs Go Eun Taek, the pinnacle of the membership who’s strict and a perfectionist.

The brand new teaser begins with the broadcasting membership discussing who to scout as their announcer. One scholar suggests Baek Ho Rang, however the others start to precise their doubts and considerations. The teaser follows up with scenes of Baek Ho Rang’s questionable conduct.

Nonetheless, Go Eun Taek visits Baek Ho Rang in an effort to scout her. He introduces himself politely, however Baek Ho Rang coldly replies, “Don’t hassle me, and get misplaced.” Shocked, Go Eun Taek turns into confused.

Nonetheless, the college lunch broadcast unexpectedly will get on Baek Ho Rang’s nerves. She turns pale with shock as soon as she hears the story, “To my loving good friend, our party in our third 12 months of junior excessive was actually enjoyable,” elevating viewers’ curiosity as to how Baek Ho Rang could possibly be related to the incident and who may have written the nameless story.

Following the occasions, Baek Ho Rang visits Go Eun Taek once more and arms over her software. As their eyes meet, Baek Ho Rang asks, “I can sit right here, proper?”

“Reside On” premieres on November 17 at 9:30 p.m. KST and shall be accessible with English subtitles on Viki.

