Watch: Jung Da Bin And NU’EST’s Minhyun Get Closer While Filming Heart-Fluttering Scene For “Reside On”

JTBC’s “Reside On” launched a brand new behind-the-scenes have a look at the drama!

“Reside On” is a romance drama set within the broadcasting membership of Web optimization Yeon Excessive Faculty. Jung Da Bin performs Baek Ho Rang, the varsity celeb and social media influencer who enters the membership with suspicious motives, whereas NU’EST’s Minhyun performs Go Eun Taek, the pinnacle of the membership who’s strict and a perfectionist.

The video begins with Minhyun and Jung Da Bin getting ready to movie a scene contained in the bus. After tapping their playing cards and taking their seats, Minhyun discusses with the director the easiest way to method Jung Da Bin within the scene.

While ready for filming to start, the pair speak about how sizzling the bus is and in addition about what sort of allergic reactions they’ve. Minhyun tells Jung Da Bin that he’s a collector of allergic reactions, and he or she laughs and replies that she is as nicely. Minhyun continues, “I’m allergic to pollen. And I don’t actually have many meals allergic reactions, however I’m allergic to tropical fruits.”

After one other spherical of filming, the 2 actors proceed to get to know one another higher by discussing the meals they dislike. Minhyun says that he can’t eat meals which have robust spices, and Jung Da Bin replies, “Oh, I considered one! Imitation crab meat.” In response, Minhyun asks her if she has an allergy, however she says, “No, I simply don’t like that form of synthetic style.”

Minhyun then steps out of the bus, having completed his scene sooner than Jung Da Bin. After commenting on how cool the air outdoors the bus is, he says, “Jung Da Bin referred to as me a traitor simply now,” making the encompassing employees chortle. He explains to the digital camera about how sizzling the within of the bus is and ends with an encouraging “You are able to do it!”

Subsequent, Yeonwoo will get able to movie her presentation scene by working towards her traces in entrance of the digital camera. She additionally introduces former Rainbow member Go Woori who makes a particular look within the drama. Go Woori waves fortunately on the digital camera as she says, “I’m actually blissful to be filming with Yeonwoo.”

Lastly, Jung Da Bin works laborious to movie the scene through which she applies for the broadcasting membership. In between takes, she chats with Minhyun and Yang Hye Ji, displaying the ever-growing friendship between the solid members.

Watch the total making-of video beneath!

“Reside On” additionally revealed behind-the-scenes stills of Minhyun and Jung Da Bin moving into character, finding out their scripts, and monitoring their scenes.

“Reside On” airs each Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Meet up with “Reside On” on Viki beneath:

Watch Now