Watch: Jung Da Bin Has A Secret To Tell NU’EST’s Minhyun In “Stay On” Highlight Reel

JTBC has launched a spotlight reel forward of the premiere of “Stay On”!

“Stay On” is a romance drama set within the broadcasting membership of Search engine optimisation Yeon Excessive Faculty. Jung Da Bin performs Baek Ho Rang, the college movie star and social media influencer who enters the membership for suspicious motives, whereas NU’EST’s Minhyun performs Go Eun Taek, the top of the membership who is strict and a perfectionist.

The spotlight reel begins with the broadcasting membership discussing who to recruit to be their announcer. After one scholar suggests Baek Ho Rang, one other clip reveals Baek Ho Rang rudely turning down a gaggle of scholars from the dance membership who attempt to recruit her. Go Eun Taek then seeks her out to counsel that she be a part of the broadcasting membership, however she coldly rejects him as effectively.

Nonetheless, issues change when Baek Ho Rang hears a narrative despatched in by an nameless listener. Leaning on a tree, her eyelids fly open with shock when she hears, “My expensive good friend, it’s nearly your birthday. The birthday celebration in our third 12 months of junior excessive was actually enjoyable.” In an try to search out out the id of the one that submitted the story, Baek Ho Rang turns in her utility to the broadcasting membership. When Go Eun Taek asks her why she needs to know, she avoids the query, which makes the membership’s vice chairman Ji So Hyun (Yang Hye Ji) suspicious.

The following collection of clips preview the regular modifications in Go Eun Taek and Baek Ho Rang’s relationship after she joins the broadcasting membership. At first, she reveals a transparent disregard for the foundations as she reveals up late to the membership assembly, which leads Go Eun Taek to inform her, “In case you’re simply going to do what you need, then go away.”

Though she acquired off to a rocky begin, as time passes, she begins to share extra pleasant banter with Go Eun Taek, who jokes round by stepping on the ground that she had simply mopped. He additionally sits her down to indicate her the best way to use the sound board and compliments her by saying, “You choose issues up rapidly, you are able to do it,” leaving her flustered. Go Eun Taek, clearly warming as much as the brand new recruit, tells his good friend Do Woo Jae (Noh Jong Hyun), “She actually wasn’t good at first, however she’s getting higher.”

The spotlight reel then takes a shocking flip as Baek Ho Rang receives a suspicious textual content message which reads, “Baek Ho Rang, I do know your secret.” As a crowd of scholars rushes to carry up their telephones to file one thing, Baek Ho Rang’s voice says, “Unhappy endings at all times await those that have secrets and techniques.” Go Eun Taek turns to her and says warmly, “I’ll wait so that you can inform me.” In direction of the top, Baek Ho Rang runs after Go Eun Taek and grabs his arm to say, “I’ve one thing to inform you.”

“Stay On” premieres on November 17 at 9:30 p.m. KST and shall be accessible with English subtitles on Viki.

