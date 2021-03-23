Watch: Jung Il Woo And Women’ Generation’s Yuri’s Historical Drama Shares Behind-The-Scenes From Script Reading

MBN’s upcoming drama “Bossam – Stealing Destiny” has launched images and a video from the script studying with the solid!

Set within the Joseon dynasty, “Bossam – Stealing Destiny” is a historic drama starring Jung Il Woo as Ba Woo, a rogue with a mysterious previous who by accident kidnaps a princess. Women’ Generation’s Yuri stars as Soo Kyung, the princess in query, who’s the widowed daughter of King Gwanghae (Kim Tae Woo).

“Bossam” is a time period for the apply wherein a widow could be kidnapped in the course of the night time to be remarried to a single man. Through the Joseon period, widows couldn’t remarry by way of regular means, so households typically organized the apply to attach them with new husbands.

The primary script studying befell in October 2020 with director Kwon Suk Jang, writers Kim Ji Soo and Park Cheol, and solid members Jung Il Woo, Yuri, Lee Jae Yong, Kim Tae Woo, Music Solar Mi, Myung Se Bin, Lee Joon Hyuk, Shin Dong Mi, and extra.

Jung Il Woo mentioned, “I’ll do my finest to create a drama that may steal the hearts of viewers.” Ba Woo is a personality who’s prepared to stoop to any degree simply to outlive and exhibits his robust angle by way of his crude speech, sharp glare, and blunt manners, a special type of performing than Jung Il Woo has proven previously. Jung Il Woo additionally confirmed nice chemistry with Go Dong Ha, who performs his younger son Cha Dol, who typically appears extra like an grownup than his father does.

Yuri mentioned, “I wish to share a very good message by way of ‘Bossam.’” Though her character has the mild speech, noble expressions, and stylish gestures of a princess, she additionally exhibits a special aspect of herself when her life is upended by a political marriage, widowhood, and kidnapping. She isn’t afraid to defend herself when she finds herself kidnapped, and he or she and Jung Il Woo confirmed the sparks between their characters in the course of the script studying.

Lee Jae Yong performs Lee Yi Cheom, the pinnacle of a northern faction who’s ready for his probability on the throne. Standing reverse to him is King Gwanghae, performed by Kim Tae Woo, and the 2 characters will struggle for political energy all through the drama. Music Solar Mi performs Kim Gae Si, a court docket woman who sows discord within the king’s palace, whereas Myung Se Bin performs Lee Yi Cheom’s youthful sister, Girl Lee, who tries to resolve the battle between Lee Yi Cheom and his son, Dae Yeob (Shin Hyun Soo).

Lee Joon Hyuk performs Choon Bae, Ba Woo’s confederate within the kidnapping, whereas Shin Dong Mi performs Courtroom Girl Jo, who assists Soo Kyung. Different solid members embody Yoo Quickly Woong, So Hee Jung, Park Myung Shin, Yang Hyun Mi, Search engine optimisation Bum Shik, Yoon Joo Man, and Choo Yeon Gyu.

The manufacturing workers acknowledged, “We might really feel a tremendous venture coming as quickly because the actors grew to become immersed of their roles on the first rehearsal. Now we have assembled an excellent director, writers, and solid of actors and we are going to present viewers a manufacturing that exceeds even their highest expectations. Please stay up for the premiere of the heart-stealing ‘Bossam – Stealing Destiny’ in Could.”

“Bossam – Stealing Destiny” is ready to premiere on Could 1 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

