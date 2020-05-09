Watch: Jung Il Woo + Former KARA Member Kang Ji Young Bicker Adorably Behind The Scenes Of “Candy Munchies” Poster Shoot

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Candy Munchies” has shared new behind-the-scenes footage of its poster shoot!

“Candy Munchies” is a brand new romantic comedy a couple of love triangle wherein a person and lady struggle over the identical man. Jung Il Woo shall be starring as superstar chef Park Jin Sung, whereas former KARA member Kang Ji Young shall be starring as selection present producing director (PD) Kim Ah Jin. “The World of the Married” star Lee Hak Joo may even be showing within the drama as Kang Tae Wan, a profitable designer.

The newly launched clip begins with Jung Il Woo introducing his character, describing Park Jin Sung as a “therapeutic chef who may even cook dinner up emotions for different folks’s hearts.” He goes on to elucidate, “[In the drama], I run a bistro, and my character will embark on a candy romance with main woman Kang Ji Young whereas hiding a rare secret collectively.”

Kang Ji Young introduces her character Kim Ah Jin as “fierily passionate” and an “eccentric, unpredictable profession lady.” Whereas describing his personal character, Lee Hak Joo remarks, “Though he succeeded at a younger age as a designer and, on the skin, appears excellent to different folks, Kang Tae Received has his personal ache and unhappiness deep inside that nobody is aware of about, as a result of he actively hides it from different folks.”

Because the video reveals footage of the three stars posing collectively through the shoot, Lee Hak Joo remembers in voice-over, “This was my first time posing for a poster, and I discovered it extra nerve-racking and tough than performing. So I discovered rather a lot from Jung Il Woo and Kang Ji Young through the shoot. It was enjoyable.”

Kang Ji Young provides, “The primary focus of our drama ‘Candy Munchies’ is cooking. I feel it’s a drama that may actually present therapeutic via scrumptious cooking and enjoyable tales on the finish of an exhausting day.”

Whereas posing for a poster that includes meals, Jung Il Woo’s playful antics repeatedly crack Kang Ji Young up, main her to snigger, “Don’t take a look at me in any respect!” Jung Il Woo jokingly fires again, “I’m not you!” The two co-stars then giggle collectively as they proceed with the shoot.

Lastly, Jung Il Woo wraps up the video by commenting, “Our drama ‘Candy Munchies’ is sort of a late-night snack that may sate your starvation and empty coronary heart on the finish of a tiring day. We’ll be greeting you with scrumptious late-night snacks, distinctive romance, and extremely relatable tales, so please look ahead to it.”

“Candy Munchies” premieres on Could 25 at 9:30 p.m. KST and shall be out there with English subtitles on Viki. Within the meantime, try the primary teaser for the drama right here, and watch the brand new behind-the-scenes clip under!