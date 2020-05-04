Watch: Jung Il Woo + Former KARA Member Kang Ji Young Get The Party Started In Fun Teaser For New Rom-Com Drama

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Late-Evening Snack Man and Girl” (literal title) has unveiled its first teaser!

“Late-Evening Snack Man and Girl” is a romantic comedy a few love triangle during which a person and a girl combat over the identical man. Jung Il Woo will probably be starring as movie star chef Park Jin Sung, whereas former KARA member Kang Ji Young will probably be starring as selection present producing director (PD) Kim Ah Jin. “The World of the Married” star Lee Hak Joo can even be showing within the drama as Kang Tae Wan, a profitable clothier.

In the drama’s newly launched first teaser, Kim Ah Jin and Kang Tae Gained are having fun with drinks at Park Jin Sung’s restaurant when Kim Ah Jin’s buddy immediately asks, “Please flip up the quantity.” Kim Ah Jin asks with a bewildered chortle, “What is that this? Why are you doing this?” Nevertheless, when her buddy begins dancing, neither Kim Ah Jin nor Kang Tae Gained are in a position to withstand the music, they usually quickly get on their toes for an impromptu dance celebration.

Regardless of the protests of a spoilsport in a close-by sales space, who asks them to maintain it down, all the restaurant’s different patrons—and finally, even Park Jin Sung himself—have a blast as they flip the bar right into a dance flooring.

“Late-Evening Snack Man and Girl” will premiere on Might 25 at 9:30 p.m. KST. In the meantime, take a look at the brand new teaser under!