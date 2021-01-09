Watch: Jung Il Woo Invites Close Friend Kim Bum For Special Meal In New Vlog

Former “Unstoppable Excessive Kick” co-stars and shut buddies Jung Il Woo and Kim Bum reunited for a meal collectively!

On January 8, Jung Il Woo shared a video on his YouTube channel that gave a glimpse of his friendship with Kim Bum.

Jung Il Woo commented {that a} good friend who would consolation his loneliness simply arrived at his place. His good friend turned out to be none apart from Kim Bum. The actor confirmed up in an informal outfit with a black masks, and he smiled shyly on the digicam as he greeted the followers.

Kim Bum was fascinated with the concept of vlogging, and Jung Il Woo informed him to be snug as a result of his editor will do all of the work to ensure solely the nice components are within the video. They checked the microphones and cameras collectively, and Kim Bum couldn’t assist however snicker at this new facet of Jung Il Woo.

Jung Il Woo introduced he’ll make scrumptious lunch for Kim Bum, and Kim Bum commented, “I’m positive everybody is aware of how good he’s at cooking. He’s actually well-known for it amongst our mutual buddies.” Jung Il Woo requested,” What was the most effective dish that I cooked for you?,”‘ and Kim Bum responded, “Every little thing is sweet. Every little thing you cook dinner is scrumptious. You by no means make something that’s not scrumptious.” Jung Il Woo grew embarrassed at his response, and Kim Bum joked, “Isn’t that the reply you needed?”

Jung Il Woo introduced he has three menu selections for Kim Bum, and Kim Bum cracked up when he realized the “three menu selections” have been truly three completely different varieties of ramen. Kim Bum went on to say he doesn’t actually eat ramen and possibly tries it about every year. Then he added, “However I truly just like the ramen Il Woo makes for me.”

Jung Il Woo commented he’ll make a particular collaboration ramen for Kim Bum. When Kim Bum supplied to assist, Jung Il Woo insisted he do every part himself. Kim Bum grew nervous that he wasn’t saying something, however Jung Il Woo reassured him that they’ll be capable of edit every part in a while.

In a while, Jung Il Woo defined, “The ramen I’m making at present is what my grandfather used to make for me after I was a child.” Kim Bum laughed, saying, “That’s very significant,” and Jung Il Woo sweetly added, “You’re a significant particular person to me. I can’t make you simply common ramen.”

After an extended and thorough course of, Jung Il Woo completed making the ramen, and the 2 loved it collectively. Kim Bum praised the meals, and Jung Il Woo was thrilled to have the ability to share a meal together with his longtime good friend. In the direction of the tip of the video, Kim Bum stated, “Joyful New 12 months, everybody. I hope this 12 months can be filled with nice issues, and I want you all can be completely happy.”

Jung Il Woo promoted Kim Bum’s upcoming drama “Authorized College” (literal title), and Kim Bum shared his hope that many individuals will help Jung Il Woo’s new drama “Bossam – Stealing Destiny” (literal title).

Try the complete video with English subtitles beneath!

