Watch: Jung Il Woo, Kang Ji Younger, And Lee Hak Joo Show Dedication To Their Roles In “Candy Munchies”

JTBC has launched a brand new behind-the-scenes have a look at “Candy Munchies”!

The video exhibits the three lead actors totally immersing into their given roles. First off, Jung Il Woo showcases the professional cooking abilities of his character Park Jin Sung, a bistro chef. Jung Il Woo seems to be like knowledgeable chef himself as he chops up greens, whips eggs in a bowl, and slaps flour onto his palms.

Jung Il Woo additionally portrays the heat of Park Jin Sung as he helps out on the orphanage, and he’s all smiles as he works with a toddler actor. In one other scene, he chortles in embarrassment as a result of he spit out scorching ramen that plops again into the pot.

However, Kang Ji Younger performs producing director Kim Ah Jin. Kang Ji Younger totally turns into one along with her character as she expresses the assorted ups and downs Kim Ah Jin experiences at her work.

Lee Hak Joo additionally impresses along with his appearing as genius designer Kang Tae Wan. On digicam, he’s chilly and agency, however throughout break, his expression softens with an embarrassed smile.

Watch the complete making-of video under!

Begin watching “Candy Munchies” with subtitles in your language now!

Watch Now