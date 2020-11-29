Watch: Jung Il Woo Launches YouTube Channel + Reveals Glimpse Inside His Everyday Life

Jung Il Woo has opened his very personal YouTube channel!

On November 27, the actor launched a brand new YouTube channel of his personal, entitled “1DAY 1LWOO.”

For his first video, Jung Il Woo kicked issues off with a brief Q&A clip during which he introduces himself and talks about his hopes for his new channel, which he says “will present extra numerous sides of Jung Il Woo as an individual.” He confesses, “I’m slightly apprehensive and nervous [about starting my own channel], however I’m additionally excited and searching ahead to seeing followers’ feedback and reactions as soon as the channel is open.”

The next day, Jung Il Woo shared his first vlog, which supplies followers a peek contained in the actor’s on a regular basis life. The video captures Jung Il Woo engaged on his YouTube channel and pondering potential names—together with a extra relaxed facet of the star, as he goes purchasing and grabs a chunk to eat.

Jung Il Woo added within the caption in English, “It was imagined to be my break day however become a piece day with conferences.”

Try Jung Il Woo’s new YouTube channel right here, and watch each of his first two movies with English subtitles beneath!

Watch Jung Il Woo in his newest drama “Candy Munchies” right here:

