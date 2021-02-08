Watch: Jung In Solar, Kang Min Hyuk, And More Share Struggles Of Adulthood In “How To Be Thirty” Teaser

Upcoming Kakao M drama “How To Be Thirty” launched a brand new teaser!

“How To Be Thirty” is a relatable romance that offers with the work and love lives of three 30-year-old ladies. The drama follows the story that unfolds when webtoon creator Search engine optimization Ji Received (Jung In Solar) meets her writer Lee Seung Yoo (Kang Min Hyuk), who can also be her old flame from center faculty.

The brand new teaser begins with Search engine optimization Ji Received’s narration. She shares, “I make up my thoughts time and again to not get misplaced on the doorsteps to my unfamiliar 30s.” Search engine optimization Ji Received and her two shut mates Lee Ran Joo (EXID’s Hani) and Hong Ah Younger (Cha Min Ji) collect collectively to drink wine. Search engine optimization Ji Received proclaims, “I’m fed up with males now,” and Lee Ran Joo reveals, “I’m by no means getting married,” elevating questions concerning the three mates’ love lives as they enter their 30s.

Search engine optimization Ji Received continues to relate, “Awkward and unfamiliar, we’re thirty.” Clips of Search engine optimization Ji Received getting a cramp in her neck whereas working and Lee Ran Joo hitting a person along with her bag flash by because the textual content “real looking 30s” seem on the display. Hong Ah Younger shares, “Season two of life! We’re taking off splendidly!” The teaser additionally showcases a short glimpse of movie director Cha Do Hoon (Track Jae Rim), who will add pressure to Search engine optimization Ji Received and Lee Seung Yoo’s relationship.

Lastly, Lee Seung Yoo seems and introduces himself with a significant smile, inflicting Search engine optimization Ji Received to be shocked whereas concurrently feeling her coronary heart flutter. Lee Seung Yoo and Search engine optimization Ji Received are one another’s old flame, and the 2 unexpectedly reunite for the primary time in 15 years as a webtoon creator and writer, making viewers anticipate their upcoming romance.

Watch the total teaser beneath!

“How To Be Thirty” could have a complete of 15 episodes which are 20 minutes every. The drama will premiere on February 23 at 5 p.m. KST and might be obtainable on Viki.

