Watch: Jung So Min And Kim Ji Suk Dramatically Butt Heads In New Drama Teaser

Upcoming JTBC drama starring Jung So Min and Kim Ji Suk has uploaded a new interview teaser clip!

JTBC’s “Monthly House” (literal translation) is a romance drama that follows the story of Na Young Won (Jung So Min) who thinks houses are for living and Yoo Ja Sung (Kim Ji Suk) who thinks houses are for buying. (In Korean, “live” and “buy” can be worded the same way.) The drama takes “my house,” a buzzworthy topic in Korea, and brings out the issues accompanying housing with regards to justice and desire.

The clip is set up like an interview to introduce each character. To Na Young Won, a house is “a safe haven you can return to after a hard day.” However, to Yoo Ja Sung, she is just Na “Bbang” Won (“Bbang” meaning “zero”), as she does not have any leftover rent deposit. In Korean, “young” and “bbang” can both mean “zero.”

After making a point that “poor” backwards is “Could it be me?” she shouts out, “You can become poor in a second too!” She then asks, “I’ll one day be able to have my own house, right?” before stating, “Saving, and saving again.”

To Yoo Ja Sung, a house is an investment. He yells out to Na Young Won, “Is it such a hard request to ask that you emphasize not a house you want to live in, but a house you want to buy?!” She responds, “Jerk.”

Despite their bitter work dynamic, Yoo Ja Sung ends up becoming Na Young Won’s landlord, signalling the start of their new relationship.

Watch the full teaser here!

The drama producers commented, “The key point of this clip is the honest feelings of how Na Young Won and Yoo Ja Sung view one another as ‘Na Bbang Won’ and ‘jerk.’ Please look forward and pay lots of attention to whether these two polar opposites, with regards to both how they view houses and each other, will eventually be able to walk a ‘road of romance.’”

“Monthly House” premieres June 16 at 9 p.m. KST.

While we wait, watch Jung So Min in “The Smile Has Left Your Eyes” here:

Watch Now

Source (1)