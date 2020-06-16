Watch: Jung Woo Sung And Yoo Yeon Seok Transform Into South And North Korean Leaders In New Teasers For “Metal Rain” Sequel

The upcoming summer time movie “Metal Rain 2 – Summit” (working title) starring Jung Woo Sung, Yoo Yeon Seok, and Kwak Do Received has launched a brand new poster and trailer!

“Metal Rain 2” would be the sequel to the favored 2017 movie, which attracted over 4.45 million moviegoers. “Metal Rain 2” tells a narrative of a disaster that unfolds proper earlier than a battle when the three leaders of the Koreas-United States summit are kidnapped in a North Korean nuclear-powered submarine throughout a North Korean coup. The unique 2017 movie offers with the aftermath of the North Korean coup when the North Korean supreme chief considers shifting to South Korea, and a “metal” relationship kinds between the South Korean President for Overseas Affairs and Nationwide Safety and a North Korean particular agent as they current a brand new path towards peace.

In the upcoming movie, Jung Woo Sung will play the South Korean president, whereas Yoo Yeon Seok will play the North Korean chairman. Scottish actor Angus Macfadyen will tackle the position of the American president, and Kwak Do Received will painting the North Korean director of the guards who leads the coup.

Past the Korean peninsula, issues come up between the US and China in addition to with Japan’s financial sanctions in “Metal Rain 2,” extending consciousness concerning the destiny of the world. In the brand new poster, the three leaders sit throughout from each other because the North Korean director of the guards watches over them. The leaders all share the identical purpose to finish the 70-year battle with a peace treaty, however all of them have totally different needs, together with the North Korean director. What’s going to develop into of the leaders who tensely confront one another forward of an impending battle?

The accompanying teaser for the movie begins with the summit assembly and the moments after the confinement of the leaders within the North Korean submarine. The teaser additionally captures the intertwined pursuits of every nation throughout an undersea battle within the coastal waters of Dokdo (the Liancourt Rocks).

Whereas the leaders of North Korea and the US confront one another tensely with totally different pursuits, Jung Woo Sung is seen attempting to steer each side because the South Korean president. In the meantime, Yoo Yeon Seok takes on a surprising transformation because the North Korean chairman, noticeably by means of his sharp eyes and fluent speech within the North Korean dialect. Moreover, Kwak Do Received, who had confirmed off good chemistry with Jung Woo Sung within the 2017 movie, will probably be becoming a member of the actor in a brand new confrontation about battle and peace.

Jung Woo Sung’s line on the finish of the teaser, “I’m the South Korean president Han Kyung Jae,” leaves a powerful impression, making viewers interested by how the summit will finish.

“Metal Rain 2 – Summit” will premiere in the summertime of 2020.

