Watch: Jung Woo Sung, Yoo Yeon Seok, And More Talk About Teaming Up For “Metal Rain” Sequel

Upcoming movie “Metal Rain 2: Summit” (working title) shared a brand new behind-the-scenes video!

“Metal Rain 2: Summit” is the sequel to 2017’s “Metal Rain,” which was in regards to the aftermath of a coup in North Korea. “Metal Rain 2” is a couple of disaster that happens when the three leaders of the Koreas-United States summit are kidnapped in a North Korean nuclear-powered submarine.

“Metal Rain” and “Metal Rain 2” are usually not instantly linked to one another and the returning actors have been forged in several roles. Jung Woo Sung performs the South Korean president, Yoo Yeon Seok performs the North Korean chairman, and Kwak Do Gained performs the director of the North Korean guards behind the kidnapping try. Scottish actor Angus Macfadyen performs the U.S. president.

Within the video detailing the manufacturing course of, director Yang Woo Seok explains that “Metal Rain 2” is a really practical movie that displays the present points world wide. The director and manufacturing crew additionally share that they created a life-size submarine for the set utilizing precise submarine components.

After seeing the set, Kwak Do Gained feedback, “It’s precisely a submarine. Bravo!” Yoo Yeon Seok additionally says, “I noticed Dokdo right here, barely southeast of Ulleungdo.” Former navy submarine captain Kim Yong Woo additionally feedback on how practical the scene by which the torpedo explodes underwater was.

On his new function because the South Korean president, Jung Woo Sung shares, “Changing into a president is a very lonely and intensely troublesome job.” Though Jung Woo Sung even requested the director why he gave him such a troublesome function, the director praises the actor for his expert and humane portrayal of a president who has to cope with many troublesome points.

Kwak Do Gained additionally describes his character as somebody who loves his nation and his individuals. He explains, “I put in effort to painting the director of the North Korean guards as a determine that lives by his personal ideas, relatively than as a easy villain.” Moreover, Yoo Yeon Seok says that he tried to think about himself as a North Korean chairman to start out immersing himself into the function.

On their teamwork with Angus Macfadyen, Jung Woo Sung shares, “We tried to indicate that we’ve grow to be one crew, so it felt like a really refreshing challenge.” Yoo Yeon Seok feedback, “It was very nice to have the ability to act in a single body collectively.”

Watch the total video under!

“Metal Rain 2: Summit” will premiere on July 29. Take a look at a teaser for the movie right here!

