Watch: Jung Yong Hwa, Lee Joon, Jeong Sewoon, And Lee Jin Hyuk Visit “Ask Us Something” For BFF Special In New Preview

JTBC’s “Ask Us Something” has launched a preview for subsequent week’s episode!

On the upcoming episode of the range present, CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa, Lee Joon, Jeong Sewoon, and UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk will seem as visitors for this system’s “greatest buddy” particular.

In the brand new preview, Lee Joon adorably introduces himself by saying, “I can’t reside with out Yong Hwa.” Jung Yong Hwa additionally shares, “I can’t be with out Joon.”

Lee Jin Hyuk and Jeong Sewoon, who solely met one another for the primary time just lately, then jokingly riff off Lee Joon and Jung Yong Hwa’s remarks about their friendship. Lee Jin Hyuk hilariously says, “If I don’t have Sewoon, I simply meet different associates,” and Jeong Sewoon chimes in, “I’m Sewoon, who feels simply no matter too.”

Jung Yong Hwa later explains, “The primary particular person I met after shifting to Seoul was Joon.” Lee Joon explains that since Jung Yong Hwa was so unfamiliar with dwelling in Seoul, he thought he needed to be an excellent instance for him.

Speaking about considered one of their earlier reminiscences, Jung Yong Hwa acts out how he was so fascinated with how good the shampoo smelled whereas showering at a health club in Seoul. He hilariously imitates Lee Joon’s response, saying, “Yong Hwa. Wash [your hair] 4 instances.”

When Jeong Sewoon and Lee Jin Hyuk are requested whether or not additionally they have tales like Jung Yong Hwa and Lee Joon, Jeong Sewoon nonchalantly responds, “It’s solely been a month since we met.”

Placing all laughs apart, Lee Joon and Lee Jin Hyuk showcase their spectacular dance expertise, whereas Jung Yong Hwa covers “Shallow” from the 2018 movie “A Star is Born” and Jeong Sewoon sings Jung Yong Hwa’s “One High quality Day.” Later throughout a song-guessing quiz sport, the celebrities dance to BTS, Purple Velvet, and extra.

