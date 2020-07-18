Watch: Jung Yu Mi And Choi Woo Shik Move Into Their “Summer time Trip” Home + Welcome Park Seo Joon As 1st Guest

Jung Yu Mi, Choi Woo Shik, and Park Seo Joon confirmed off their cute friendship on “Summer time Trip”!

On July 17, Na Younger Suk PD’s latest selection present “Summer time Trip” made its premiere. The tvN program is a “dwelling trip” actuality present about adults who take pleasure in an on a regular basis trip in an unfamiliar place in an effort to heal their drained minds and our bodies. These adults, who can come both alone or with associates, will seek for a brand new “on a regular basis life” far-off from busy and chaotic metropolis life.

Forward of their trip, “Prepare to Busan” co-stars Jung Yu Mi and Choi Woo Shik spoke about their shut friendship with each other. Jung Yu Mi commented, “Actually, there’s solely the 2 of us in that home. It may very well be uncomfortable however it’s not. I believe that’s why you’ll be capable of see a unique facet to me. To be sincere, that’s why I’m just a little nervous.”

Relating to Jung Yu Mi, Choi Woo Shik shared, “Generally she’s like a youthful sibling, generally like a good friend, and generally like an older sister. Once I vent my issues and ask for recommendation, she listens to me sincerely like an older sister.” Their sibling-like chemistry has additionally earned them the nickname “milk siblings,” from the Woo and Yu of their names, which mix to kind the phrase “milk” in Korean.

After just a little street journey, the milk siblings lastly arrived at their summer time trip dwelling. They expressed awe at their cute dwelling, giant yard and backyard, and cute pet. As quickly as they entered their dwelling, they have been greeted with a homework record. On a regular basis, the 2 are to put in writing in a journal, train for at the least an hour, and eat at the least one wholesome meal.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ggpE-7jJJFQ

They started choosing fruits from their backyard and sat admiring their dwelling as Choi Woo Shik commented, “I believe I might keep right here for a yr.” Jung Yu Mi added, “I simply don’t wish to go away.” For the primary meal of their trip, the 2 made a spicy fish stew to take pleasure in with some sashimi.

Whereas consuming dinner, Choi Woo Shik known as his good friend Park Seo Joon, whom they have been making ready to welcome as their first visitor. The 2 are identified to be shut associates as part of the “Wooga” friendship squad, which additionally consists of BTS‘s V, Park Hyung Sik, and Peakboy. Park Seo Joon additionally appeared on Na Younger Suk PD’s “Youn’s Kitchen 2” with Jung Yu Mi.

Though his voice was hoarse from filming all day, Park Seo Joon assured he was nonetheless going to go to and the milk siblings promised to organize for him meals that was good for the throat.

Since Park Seo Joon workouts diligently, Choi Woo Shik talked about a protein eating regimen for his good friend, to which Park Seo Joon jokingly requested, “Woo Shik, did you care about me that a lot?” Choi Woo Shik adorably responded, “Whether or not I’m asleep or awake, I’m at all times eager about you.”

The following morning, whereas awaiting their first visitor, Jung Yu Mi and Choi Woo Shik have been busy making ready scallops for dinner.

When Park Seo Joon lastly arrived, Jung Yu Mi shyly ready him his “welcome tea” with a glass of lemon balm tea and a plum. Simply to throw Choi Woo Shik off, Park Seo Joon hilariously commented, “I don’t know what style this has.”

Though visiting as a visitor, Park Seo Joon reduce up the watermelon he introduced, ensuring to assist out round the home regardless of their requires him to relaxation.

“Summer time Trip” airs on Fridays at 9:10 p.m. KST.

