Watch Kadaisi Vivasayi Film (2021) on Sony LIV

Watch Kadaisi Vivasayi Film On-line: Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming film is deliberate to free up on Sony LIV virtual platform. Kadaisi Vivasayi( The Remaining Farmer) is a Tamil language drama written and directed via M. Manikandan. It stars an 85-year-old farmer named Nallandi within the lead position along side Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu in pivot roles. It’s produced via Subaskaran Allirajah and is derived beneath the banner of Tribal Arts Manufacturing. Maestro Illayaraja composes the background track and soundtracks for the movie.