Watch: “Kairos” Cast Introduce Their Characters And Praise Each Other

MBC’s “Kairos” is a time-crossing fantasy thriller concerning the interconnected fates of Kim Search engine optimisation Jin (Shin Sung Rok), a person who falls into despair after his daughter is kidnapped, and Han Ae Ri (Lee Se Younger), a girl who’s trying to find her lacking mom. From Kim Search engine optimisation Jin’s perspective, Han Ae Ri resides precisely one month up to now—however after the 2 miraculously talk from their totally different instances, they set out on a quest to save lots of their lacking family members.

Shin Sung Rok’s character Kim Search engine optimisation Jin is the youngest director his building firm has ever had. The actor described his function saying, “Kim Search engine optimisation Jin is a personality who carries lots of ache from his previous. After following his dad to his office, he suffers a large accident and consequently, turns into a totally totally different particular person. He solely chases success and lives for the only function of advancing. He by no means misses any alternatives and turns into a chilly one who trusts numbers greater than he trusts individuals.”

When Kim Search engine optimisation Jin’s daughter Dabin is all of a sudden kidnapped, his blissful life is overturned in only one second. He decides to finish his life, however then receives a shocking textual content at precisely 10:33 p.m. from an unknown quantity. It seems to be Han Ae Ri, a stranger claiming he took her telephone, asking for it again. Not figuring out what’s occurring, he sends her his daughter’s “lacking” poster. Surprisingly, she claims to have seen his daughter, giving Kim Search engine optimisation Jin a sliver of hope. When Han Ae Ri doesn’t present as much as their organized assembly, the 2 get into an argument earlier than realizing that they are one way or the other dwelling precisely one month aside.

Lee Se Younger described her character saying, “Han Ae Ri is a decided character, who works exhausting to save cash even whereas learning for her Civil Service Examination. That’s as a result of her mom, whom she loves most on the planet, is affected by coronary heart illness.” Though she initially refuses to consider that the mysterious Kim Search engine optimisation Jin is a person from the long run, she has no selection however to beg him for assist when her mom all of a sudden disappears.

Concerning Lee Se Younger, Shin Sung Rok commented, “We’ve labored collectively on a challenge up to now and she or he was an actor who helped me so much. I used to be blissful after I heard Lee Se Younger was solid.” He additionally talked about his chemistry with Ahn Bo Hyun sharing, “We match up effectively on lots of totally different facets, so we have been capable of give and take, making a win-win chemistry.”

Ahn Bo Hyun performs Search engine optimisation Do Kyun, Kim Search engine optimisation Jin’s right-hand man at his building firm. To explain his character in a single phrase, Ahn Bo Hyun shared, “Search engine optimisation Do Kyun is a fast and sensible subordinate.” Though he’s loyal to Kim Search engine optimisation Jin, a crack kinds in his blind belief for his boss when Kim Search engine optimisation Jin is investigated by the police after allegations of unlawful materials use. This leaves Search engine optimisation Do Kyun disenchanted, feeling betrayed by his mentor.

Just like his character’s respect for Kim Search engine optimisation Jin, Ahn Bo Hyun shared reward for Shin Sung Rok, commenting, “Shin Sung Rok’s capability to focus is excellent. I’m studying so much. I plan to showcase spectacular chemistry as Kim Search engine optimisation Jin’s right-hand man. We’re working in direction of profitable the perfect couple award at year-end reveals.”

Kim Search engine optimisation Jin’s spouse Kang Hyun Chae is portrayed by Nam Gyu Ri, who shared, “Shin Sung Rok is rather more heat and mild than I had thought, so working collectively is gratifying.” Concerning her function, Nam Gyu Ri remarked, “Except for being a spouse and a mom, Kang Hyun Chae is a violinist. Yearly, she helps her husband by acting at his building firm’s profit live performance.” When their daughter goes lacking, she begins in charge her husband for Dabin’s disappearance, insisting that he was presupposed to be by her aspect.

WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon performs Lee Se Younger’s long-time buddy Im Geon Wook. Lee Se Younger shared, “Similar to we’re shut mates within the drama, we additionally grew to become so much nearer on set so we now have enjoyable each time we meet. Since Kang Seung Yoon has such an excellent character and we’re shut in age, we match effectively collectively.”

Kang Seung Yoon additionally shared, “Since Lee Se Younger is my appearing senior of a very long time, I’m studying so much from watching her.”

MBC’s “Kairos” premieres on October 26 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

