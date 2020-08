Kang Daniel has returned with new music!

On August 3, he launched his new album “MAGENTA” together with the music video for the title observe.

“Who U Are” has a catchy melody with various sounds together with 808 bass drum, guitar, flute, and synthesized vocal results. Kang Daniel participated in writing the lyrics, which categorical a daring confession of desirous to get to know somebody.

Try the music video beneath: