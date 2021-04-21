Watch: Kang Daniel Earns 2nd Win For “Antidote” On “Show Champion”; Performances By ASTRO, Yoon Ji Sung, And More

Kang Daniel has won his second music show trophy for “Antidote”!

On the April 21 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were SHINee‘s “Atlantis,” Kang Daniel’s “Antidote,” Davichi‘s “Just Hug Me,” ASTRO’s “ONE,” and IU‘s “LILAC.”

The trophy ultimately went to Kang Daniel! Watch his comeback performance and win below:

Other performers on today’s show included ASTRO, Yoon Ji Sung, STAYC, DONGKIZ, OnlyOneOf, BAE173, T1419, LUNARSOLAR, DKB, Hwang In Sun, D-CRUNCH, 3YE, Yukika, CHECKMATE, NTX, Baek Ji Woong, and Kim Hee Jae.

Check out their performances below!

ASTRO – “ONE”

Yoon Ji Sung – “LOVE SONG”

STAYC – “ASAP”

DONGKIZ – “Universe”

OnlyOneOf – “libidO”

BAE173 – “Loved You”

T1419 – “EXIT”

LUNARSOLAR – “DADADA”

DKB – “All In”

Hwang In Sun – “BEOTIGOGAE”

D-CRUNCH – “My Name”

3YE – “STALKER”

Yukika – “Insomnia”

CHECKMATE – “YOU”

NTX – “Kiss the World”

Baek Ji Woong – “Just for Today, Only You”

Kim Hee Jae – “Follow Me”

Congratulations to Kang Daniel!