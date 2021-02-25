General News

Watch: Kang Daniel Grabs 2nd Win For “PARANOIA” On “Present Champion”; Performances By Dreamcatcher, ONEUS, CIX, And More

February 25, 2021
1 Min Read

Kang Daniel has taken house his second trophy for “PARANOIA”!

The nominees for first place on the February 24 episode of “Present Champion” had been CIX’s “Cinema,” Kang Daniel’s “PARANOIA,” Dreamcatcher’s “Wind Blows,” IU’s “Superstar,” and Chungha’s “Bicycle.” Kang Daniel took the win!

Watch his efficiency and win beneath!

Performances on this week’s episode had been additionally by Tune Ga In, Dreamcatcher, ONEUS, CIX, LUCY, C.T.O, TRI.BE, YOYOMI, Ahn Sung Hoon and Kim Hee Jin, T1419, Kingdom, Park So Yeon, and Swan.

Try their performances right here!

Kingdom – “Excalibur”

TRI.BE – “DOOM DOOM TA”

C.T.O – “Oh! That Lady”

T1419 – “ASURABALBALTA”

Park So Yeon – “Flower”

Tune Ga In – “I Like Trot”

Swan – “House”

LUCY – “Hero”

Ahn Sung Hoon and Kim Hee Jin – “Holdak”

YOYOMI – “Corny Love Tune” (produced by Park Jin Younger)

CIX – “Cinema”

CIX – “Love Me Proper” (unique by EXO)

ONEUS – “Rewind”

Dreamcatcher – “Wind Blows”

Congratulations to Kang Daniel!

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.