Watch: Kang Daniel Grabs 2nd Win For “PARANOIA” On “Present Champion”; Performances By Dreamcatcher, ONEUS, CIX, And More

Kang Daniel has taken house his second trophy for “PARANOIA”!

The nominees for first place on the February 24 episode of “Present Champion” had been CIX’s “Cinema,” Kang Daniel’s “PARANOIA,” Dreamcatcher’s “Wind Blows,” IU’s “Superstar,” and Chungha’s “Bicycle.” Kang Daniel took the win!

Watch his efficiency and win beneath!

Performances on this week’s episode had been additionally by Tune Ga In, Dreamcatcher, ONEUS, CIX, LUCY, C.T.O, TRI.BE, YOYOMI, Ahn Sung Hoon and Kim Hee Jin, T1419, Kingdom, Park So Yeon, and Swan.

Try their performances right here!

Kingdom – “Excalibur”

TRI.BE – “DOOM DOOM TA”

C.T.O – “Oh! That Lady”

T1419 – “ASURABALBALTA”

Park So Yeon – “Flower”

Tune Ga In – “I Like Trot”

Swan – “House”

LUCY – “Hero”

Ahn Sung Hoon and Kim Hee Jin – “Holdak”

YOYOMI – “Corny Love Tune” (produced by Park Jin Younger)

CIX – “Cinema”

CIX – “Love Me Proper” (unique by EXO)

ONEUS – “Rewind”

Dreamcatcher – “Wind Blows”

Congratulations to Kang Daniel!