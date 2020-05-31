Watch: Kang Daniel Has Adorable Chemistry With His Manager In Preview For “The Manager”

MBC’s “The Manager” has shared a sneak peek of Kang Daniel’s upcoming visitor look on the present!

On Could 30, the range present aired a preview of subsequent week’s episode, which can function Kang Daniel and his supervisor as visitors.

The clip begins with Kang Daniel’s supervisor Jung Dong Yoon introducing himself to viewers earlier than revealing, “Daniel laughs rather a lot each time he sees me.” To show his level, the preview goes on to indicate a montage of Kang Daniel cracking up uncontrollably as he hangs out together with his supervisor behind the scenes.

Kang Daniel shares his affection for his supervisor by saying, “All the pieces Dong Yoon hyung says is so humorous. I’m so joyful, actually.”

As the 2 get misplaced in their very own world of laughter, the opposite members of Kang Daniel’s employees can solely smile in amusement as they watch from the sidelines.

The subsequent episode of “The Manager” will air on June 6 at 10:55 p.m. KST. In the meantime, try the complete preview under!

Make amends for final week’s episode of “The Manager” with English subtitles right here:

Watch Now