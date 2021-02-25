Watch: Kang Daniel Scores 3rd Win For “PARANOIA” On “M Countdown”; Performances By SHINee, Sunmi, Chungha, And More

Kang Daniel has gained his third trophy for “PARANOIA”!

On the February 25 episode of “M Countdown,” the songs within the working for first place had been Kang Daniel’s “PARANOIA” and Chungha’s “Bicycle.” Kang Daniel took the win with a complete rating of 8,599 to Chungha’s 7,027.

Watch Kang Daniel’s efficiency and win under!

Performers on this week’s episode additionally included SHINee, Sunmi, Chungha, ONF, WEi, N.Flying’s Lee Seung Hyub (J.Don), JO1, Golden Baby, UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok, LUCY, CIX, Kingdom, TRI.BE, T1419, and PIXY.

For the week’s particular “Storage M” collaboration, (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon, Yuqi, and Minnie, IZ*ONE’s Kwon Eun Bi, Choi Yena, and Lee Chae Yeon, and Weki Meki’s Kim Doyeon, Choi Yoojung, and Sei teamed as much as carry out Women’ Era’s “Into the New World.”

Watch the performances right here!

Kingdom – “Excalibur”

T1419 – “ASURABALBALTA”

PIXY – “Wings”

TRI.BE – “DOOM DOOM TA”

LUCY – “Hero”

JO1 – “If You Can Inform”

JO1 – “Shine a Mild”

CIX – “Cinema”

ONF – “The Realist”

ONF – “Lovely Lovely”

Golden Baby – “Breathe”

Kim Woo Seok – “Sugar”

Lee Seung Hyub (J.Don) – “Celebrity (that includes CHEEZE)”

Lee Seung Hyub (J.Don) – “Clicker”

WEi – “All or Nothing (Prod. Jang Dae Hyeon)”

(G)I-DLE, IZ*ONE, and Weki Meki members – “Into the New World” (unique by Women’ Era)

Sunmi – “TAIL”

Chungha – “Bicycle”

SHINee – “Coronary heart Assault”

SHINee – “Don’t Name Me”

Congratulations to Kang Daniel!