General News

Watch: Kang Daniel Scores 3rd Win For “PARANOIA” On “M Countdown”; Performances By SHINee, Sunmi, Chungha, And More

February 25, 2021
2 Min Read

Kang Daniel has gained his third trophy for “PARANOIA”!

On the February 25 episode of “M Countdown,” the songs within the working for first place had been Kang Daniel’s “PARANOIA” and Chungha’s “Bicycle.” Kang Daniel took the win with a complete rating of 8,599 to Chungha’s 7,027.

Watch Kang Daniel’s efficiency and win under!

Performers on this week’s episode additionally included SHINee, Sunmi, Chungha, ONF, WEi, N.Flying’s Lee Seung Hyub (J.Don), JO1, Golden Baby, UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok, LUCY, CIX, Kingdom, TRI.BE, T1419, and PIXY.

For the week’s particular “Storage M” collaboration, (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon, Yuqi, and Minnie, IZ*ONE’s Kwon Eun Bi, Choi Yena, and Lee Chae Yeon, and Weki Meki’s Kim Doyeon, Choi Yoojung, and Sei teamed as much as carry out Women’ Era’s “Into the New World.”

Watch the performances right here!

Kingdom – “Excalibur”

T1419 – “ASURABALBALTA”

PIXY – “Wings”

TRI.BE – “DOOM DOOM TA”

LUCY – “Hero”

JO1 – “If You Can Inform”

JO1 – “Shine a Mild”

CIX – “Cinema”

ONF – “The Realist”

ONF – “Lovely Lovely”

Golden Baby – “Breathe”

Kim Woo Seok – “Sugar”

Lee Seung Hyub (J.Don) – “Celebrity (that includes CHEEZE)”

Lee Seung Hyub (J.Don) – “Clicker”

WEi – “All or Nothing (Prod. Jang Dae Hyeon)”

(G)I-DLE, IZ*ONE, and Weki Meki members – “Into the New World” (unique by Women’ Era)

Sunmi – “TAIL”

Chungha – “Bicycle”

SHINee – “Coronary heart Assault”

SHINee – “Don’t Name Me”

Congratulations to Kang Daniel!

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.