Watch: Kang Daniel Shows The Details Of His Hardest Choreo Yet In “Who U Are” Dance Practice Video

Kang Daniel shared a full have a look at his choreography for “Who U Are“!

On August 5, the soloist dropped the dance follow video for his title monitor “Who U Are” off his new mini album “Magenta.”

Kang Daniel beforehand stated, “The dance itself could be very distinctive, and we actually tried to visualise the vitality that the track has. I believe we created an incredible routine, so I can’t wait to carry out it on stage.”

He’s additionally referred to as the choreography for this monitor his hardest but. Discover out why within the full video right here!

Watch Kang Daniel on “It’s Harmful Past the Blankets” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)