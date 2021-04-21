Watch: Kang Daniel Takes 1st Win For “Antidote” On “The Show”; Performances By ASTRO, STAYC, And More

Kang Daniel has claimed his first music trophy for his new title track “Antidote“!

On the April 20 episode of “The Show,” the candidates for first place were STAYC’s “ASAP,” Kang Daniel’s “Antidote,” and ASTRO’s “ONE.” Kang Daniel ultimately took the win with a total of 8,633 points.

Congratulations to Kang Daniel! Watch his comeback performance and win below:

Other performers on today’s show included ASTRO, Yoon Ji Sung, STAYC, DONGKIZ, OnlyOneOf, BAE173, LUNARSOLAR, Soran, DKB, 3YE, D-CRUNCH, T1419, Yukika, CHECKMATE, NTX, Sinchon Tiger, Jin Hae Seong and Oh Yoo Jin, and Kim Hee Jae.

Check out their performances below!

ASTRO – “ONE”

Yoon Ji Sung – “Night Walk” and “LOVE SONG”

STAYC – “ASAP”

DONGKIZ – “Universe”

OnlyOneOf – “libidO”

BAE173 – “Loved You”

LUNARSOLAR – “DADADA”

Soran – “Be with Me”

DKB – “All In”

3YE – “STALKER”

D-CRUNCH – “My Name”

T1419 – “EXIT”

Yukika – “Insomnia”

CHECKMATE – “YOU”

NTX – “Kiss the World”

Sinchon Tiger – “Won’t Be Long”

Jin Hae Seong and Oh Yoo Jin – “Love Half Tears Half”

Kim Hee Jae – “Follow Me”