Watch: Kang Daniel Takes 3rd Win For “Antidote” On “Music Bank”; Performances By NU’EST, Wheein, And More

The April 23 episode of “Music Bank” featured Kang Daniel’s “Antidote” and IU’s “LILAC” as candidates for first place. Kang Daniel took his third win for “Antidote” with 6,156 points over 5,564 points for “LILAC.”
This week’s performers include 3YE, BAE173, HARRIANNE, NTX, OnlyOneOf, P1Harmony, STAYC, T1419, Kang Daniel, NU’EST, DKB, LUNARSOLAR, ASTRO, Yoon Ji Sung, Lee Jin Hyuk, CHECKMATE, and Wheein.
Winner Announcement:
Watch this week’s performances below:
CHECKMATE – “YOU”
HARRIANNE – “The Breach of Self Esteem”
NTX – “KISS THE WORLD”
T1419 – “Exit”
3YE – “STALKER”
OnlyOneOf – “libidO”
BAE173 – “Loved You”
P1Harmony – “Reset” and “Scared”
LUNARSOLAR – “DADADA”
DKB – “ALL IN”
STAYC – “ASAP”
Yoon Ji Sung – “LOVE SONG”
Lee Jin Hyuk – “5K”
Kang Daniel – “Antidote”
ASTRO – “ONE”
Wheein – “water color”
NU’EST – “Don’t Wanna Go” and “INSIDE OUT”
