Watch: Kang Daniel Takes 3rd Win For “Who U Are” On “Music Core”; Performances By (G)I-DLE, TREASURE, 1THE9, And More

The August 15 episode of MBC’s “Music Core” had Kang Daniel’s “Who U Are” up in opposition to SSAK3’s “Seaside Once more” and MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s “Maria.” Hwasa got here in third place with 4,851 factors, whereas SSAK3 got here in second place with 6,366 factors.

Kang Daniel took house the win with 7,384 factors, making this his third win for “Who U Are.” “Music Financial institution” had aired a pre-recorded episode this week, however their Ok-Chart for the second week of August signifies that Kang Daniel got here in first place with 6,248 factors, making that his second win for “Who U Are.”

Congratulations to Kang Daniel! Watch his efficiency of “Who U Are” beneath:

The day additionally featured performances by Park Jin Younger and Sunmi, Women’ Era’s Hyoyeon and Crazy, VICTON’s Han Seung Woo, ONF, (G)I-DLE, Cherry Bullet, Rocket Punch, TREASURE, APRIL, ATEEZ, 1THE9, Chun Myung Hoon, KEEMBO and CODE88, ENOi, HEDY, and LUCY.

LUCY – “Jogging”

HEDY – “You have been actually not good”

Cherry Bullet – “Aloha Oe”

ENOi – “W.A.Y (The place Are You)”

KEEMBO x CODE88 – “99”

Rocket Punch – “Juicy”

1THE9 – “Rely”

Chun Myung Hoon – “Myung Hoon goes”

ATEEZ – “INCEPTION”

TREASURE – “BOY”

(G)I-DLE – “DUMDi DUMDi”

APRIL – “Now Or By no means”

Han Seung Woo – “Sacrifice”

ONF – “Sukhumvit Swimming”

Hyoyeon – “Dessert”

Park Jin Younger and Sunmi – “When We Disco”