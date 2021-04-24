Watch: Kang Daniel Takes 4th Win For “Antidote” On “Music Core”; Performances By ASTRO, Yoon Ji Sung, LUNARSOLAR, And More

On the April 24 episode of “Music Core,” IU‘s “LILAC,” SHINee‘s “Atlantis,” and Kang Daniel’s “Antidote” were candidates for first place. Kang Daniel took home the win with 10,702 votes, making this his fourth win for “Antidote.”

This week’s performers include Soran, Cheeze, MAMAMOO’s Wheein, WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon, UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk, ASTRO, Kang Daniel, Yoon Ji Sung, Kim Yeon Ja, P1Harmony, Kim Hee Jae, OnlyOneOf, DKB, LUNARSOLAR, BAE173, T1419, and NTX.

Check out this week’s performances below!

NTX – “KISS THE WORLD”

T1419 – “EXIT”

BAE173 – “Loved You”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bhzTSpbao1I

LUNARSOLAR – “DADADA”

DKB – “ALL IN”

OnlyOneOf – “libidO”

P1Harmony – “Scared”

Cheeze – “LOSER”

Kim Hee Jae – “Follow Me”

Yoon Ji Sung – “LOVE SONG”

Soran – “Be With Me”

Kim Yeon Ja – “Bling Bling”

Lee Jin Hyuk – “5K”

Kang Daniel – “Antidote”

Wheein – “water color”

ASTRO – “Gemini” and “ONE”

Kang Seung Yoon – “IYAH”