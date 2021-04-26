Watch: Kang Daniel Takes 5th Win For “Antidote” On “Inkigayo”; Performances By NU’EST, ASTRO, Wheein, And More

Congratulations to Kang Daniel for winning first place with “Antidote” on SBS’s “Inkigayo”! Second place was Brave Girls’ “Rollin’”, and third place went to SHINee’s “Atlantis.”

Watch the winner announcement below!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KeXBEy-98Hw

This week’s performers were Kang Daniel, WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon, NU’EST, LUNARSOLAR, BAE173, STAYC, 3YE, ASTRO, IZ, NTX, OnlyOneOf, Yoon Ji Sung, UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk, T1419, P1Harmony, and MAMAMOO’s Wheein.

Check out this week’s performances below!

Kang Daniel – “Antidote”

NU’EST – “Inside Out”

NU’EST – “Drive”

Kang Seung Yoon – “IYAH”

ASTRO – “ONE”

Wheein – “water color”

Yoon Ji Sung – “Love Song”

Lee Jin Hyuk – “5K”

OnlyOneOf – “libidO”

STAYC – “ASAP”

IZ – “Missing U”

P1Harmony – “Scared”

3YE – “Stalker”

BAE173 – “Loved You”

T1419 – “Exit”

LUNARSOLAR – “DADADA”

NTX – “Kiss the World”